Did you know that every year in this country, roughly one thousand persons go BLIND from cataracts, and thousands more are visually impaired? It's something we should all be concerned about, as cataracts are more often than not caused by the ageing process. Dr. Ronnie Bhola, CEO of Trinidad Eye Hospital pays us a House Call tonight, as June is cataract awareness month. Rynessa Cutting has more

Morning Edition: 23rd June, 2021

Yesterday the Senate met to discuss matters related to violent incidents against women and girls and also, the financing of the police service. Opposition Senator and Deputy Political Leader of the United National Congress, Jearlean John Joined us.

Tobago Crime Wrap

Over one hundred people were arrested in Tobago during the COVID-19 pandemic, State of Emergency and curfew for the month of June. 