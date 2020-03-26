Several hotels and guest houses are to close by the weekend in Tobago, in light of the global COVID-19 scenario and the lack of tourists. This from Finance Secretary Joel Jack. Jack, speaking at the COVID-19 media conference in Tobago on Wednesday. Joel Jack said, the revelation was made to him after a meeting with members of the tourism sector this week. More in this Elizabeth Williams report.

UN ON COVID

The COVID-19 pandemic is the defining global health crisis of our time.

The United Nations system will support countries through each stage by focusing on vulnerable sectors.

REVIEW OF ONE BORDER CLOSURE EXEMPTION REQUEST

National Security Minister Stuart Young says that once he receives an application directly to him from one T&T national stranded in Suriname for an exemption of this country's closed borders policy, he will review it.

SENATE APPROVES HSF DRAWDOWN

The Opposition benches in the Senate expressed their support for the bill meant to allow a drawdown of some of the money in the Heritage and Stabilisation Fund.

COVID19 MEASURES FOR PRISONERS

Covid-19 remains a concerns for government, citizens, the protective services, the business community and after the riot at the remand facility in Arouca, we now know, for inmates as well.

HOTELS TO CLOSE

