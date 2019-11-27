Just when you thought you were getting a reprieve from the hot, dry conditions, the Met Office issues a warning: Brace for a tough dry season.
It came at the opening ceremony of the Caribbean Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology's Caribbean Climate Outlook forum at the Hyatt Regency Wednesday morning.
A warning is also going out to party promoters ahead of the Carnival season as water restrictions remain in effect, but the Minister of Public Utilities admits, it's more bark than bite.
Rynessa Cutting reports.