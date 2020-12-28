One economist is suggesting the use of Venezuelan labor to boost foreign exchange in the country. Discussing the FOREX crisis on morning edition, Economist Dr. Roger Hosein says Trinidad and Tobago has to benefit from the growing number of Venezuelan workers in the country. Nisha John-Mohammed has more in this report.

