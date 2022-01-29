Trinidad and Tobago is in a state of stagflation - a situation where a country is not faced only with slow to negative economic growth, but also high levels of unemployment. This from Economist Dr. Roger Hosein, who is calling on the powers-that-be to address food imports now, before the country runs out of foreign reserves.

