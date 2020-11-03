A father is hoping to find Grace, his youngest daughter who has been missing for months. The circumstances surrounding her disappearance are still unclear but he believes the possibility that she is purposely evading her family is slim to none. Alicia Boucher has more details in this interview.

Grant Gets Her Grant

After the process was delayed, help has finally come from the National Commission for Self Help for a Diego Martin woman, who has been frustrated by a leaking roof.

Man Swept Away By Floods

The search is on for a missing man, who disappeared, after being swept away by rushing flood waters, in the Williamsville area.