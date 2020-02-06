Hope Alive in Local Energy Sector Part One

The Energy Chamber's Energy conference has come to a close but it seems not without a feeling of optimism for the local operators who provide services for the large energy multinational companies that operate in this country.

Our Political Editor Juhel Browne, along with camera operator Immanuel Nunez, sought the perspectives of some of those local companies and it turns out they are not just hopeful about what things are looking like in this country but also Guyana.

Here's part one of this special report.

Launch of GCF project

After receiving seven million from the Green Climate Fund for the development of transformational projects to respond to issues related to climate change in Trinidad and Tobago, the Ministry of Agriculture Land and Fisheries in collaboration with the Ministry of Planning and the Food and Agricultural Organization launched its first project on Thursday.

Understanding the Demerit Points System

The Demerit Point System is set to begin on March 2nd and while the goal of the Ministry of Transport is to bring about safer driving habits on the roads through enforcement, Tv6 News is seeking to bring awareness to drivers for a better understanding of the Demerit Point System.

Come Clean On Sex Offenders Registry

One Civil activist is tonight making two appeals, he's calling on the Attorney General to rise above politics and on the Commissioner of Police to tell the country how soon the Sex Offenders Registry will be compiled and made public

