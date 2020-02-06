Hope Alive in Local Energy Sector Part One

The Energy Chamber's Energy conference has come to a close but it seems not without a feeling of optimism for the local operators who provide services for the large energy multinational companies that operate in this country.
Our Political Editor Juhel Browne, along with camera operator Immanuel Nunez, sought the perspectives of some of those local companies and it turns out they are not just hopeful about what things are looking like in this country but also Guyana.
Here's part one of this special report.