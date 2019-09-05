Days after Hurricane Dorian bore down in fury on the Bahamas, leaving at least 23 people dead up to new time and thousands homeless, harrowing stories of survival have begun to emerge.
Even as officials were taking stock of the storm's toll on Thursday — relatives of some residents of the Abaco Islands, in the north of the archipelago, were beginning to slowly reunite with their loved ones.
In continuing coverage of the Bahamas, Dr. Monica Davis, The Hon. Consul to the Bahamas spoke to TV6 News anchor Desha Rambhajan on relief efforts.