And in news of crime... two persons, including a US citizen were killed overnight, two others are in serious condition following a shooting incident.. And an unidentified body has been found in Caura.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Tobago Rehab Centre

Tobago Rehab Centre

The Tobago Rehabilitation and Empowerment Centre has been upgraded to provide a better support service for alcohol and drug users, addicts and their families.

The Era Of Bhadase

The Era Of Bhadase

A new docufilm is being produced locally on the life of one of the biggest and some would say controversial East Indian leaders-Bhadase Sagan Maraj

Rangers Go Second

Rangers Go Second

Where Police FC were stunned 1-0 at the Mahaica Oval against Point Fortin Civic yesterday. Which allowed La Horquetta Rangers to leapfrog them on the standings...