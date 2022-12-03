Following the heavy rains last weekend a number of people are now without a place to lay their heads at night, not because of floods, but because of their homes being compromised due to land slippage. Residents of both John Street in Cocorite and Upper Pashley Street in Laventille are pleading with the relevant authorities to come to their aid, in light of the imminent danger they face.

