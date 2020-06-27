A tropical wave that swept through T&T during the early hours of Saturday morning, brought with it strong winds and damage to many homes in various parts of Trinidad. Many families are left picking up the pieces. But there has been intervention by some government agencies. Cameraman Ryan Bascombe and Reporter Alicia Boucher captured a bit of the aftermath.
Homes Across Trinidad Damaged In Tropical Wave
- Alicia Boucher
-
- Updated
Alicia Boucher
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
It's not even a full week since bars were allowed to reopen, and government is already having second thoughts. This after video surfaced of a few liming spots, with patrons openly flouting the Public Health Regulations.
A tropical wave that swept through T&T during the early hours of Saturday morning, brought with it strong winds and damage to many homes in various parts of Trinidad.
Money does not grow on trees. This is the position of the Minister of Finance, Colm Imbert, as more and more sectors seek relief in light of COVID-19.
Meanwhile, a warning is going out to members of the public, to pay close attention to the ingredient listing of hand sanitisers before purchasing...
Parents of Children attending the Reform Hindu School are questioning how come their school which they claim is 95%...
One resident and fisherman speaking on behalf of his neighbors, raised concerns over the San Fernando Waterfront Development...