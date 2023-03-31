Crown Point Airport Expansion resident Wolwin Lovell, won a constitutional motion challenge against the land acquisition for the ANR Robinson International Airport Expansion project. Elizabeth Williams has been following the story and has this report.
HOMEOWNER WINS
Elizabeth Williams
