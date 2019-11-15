71 year-old Jacqueline Spencer has nowhere to go, and has been living on the streets of Tobago for the past four days. After being evicted from an apartment for unpaid rent, Ms. Spencer originally from San Fernando sat down with TV6's Elizabeth Williams , where she stays, in James Park. More in this report.
Homeless in Tobago
Elizabeth Williams
