One medical expert is warning that our own local strain of COVID-19 could become a possibility, the longer the virus runs unchecked in the country, due to low vaccination numbers. This as the Indian strain of the virus is now spreading globally, while locally, we are recording more and more cases of the Brazilian strain. Geneticist Consultant Dr. Nicole Ramlachan joined us on set during TV6's Morning Edition programme. Rynessa Cutting compiled this report.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Gyms Take A Hit Again

Gyms Take A Hit Again

Well gyms took a hit today as well, with the Prime Minister announcing that they will be closed for a week

Crime Wrap

Crime Wrap

A Marabella man has been denied bail, after appearing in court, charged with raping an 85-year-old woman.

Homegrown COVID Strain Possible

Homegrown COVID Strain Possible

One medical expert is warning that our own local strain of COVID-19 could become a possibility, the longer the virus runs unchecked in the country, due to low vaccination numbers.