The home of KhadIja AliSamhoul at Easterfield Trace Mason Hall may suffer severe damage, if an electrical pole is not relocated from a bank which caved onto the roadway, in a series of landslides around her property. Elizabeth Williams visited the area and has this report
Home Threatened
Elizabeth Williams
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
The Parent Teacher's Association attached to the Scarborough RC School is today up in arms w…
The home of KhadIja AliSamhoul at Easterfield Trace Mason Hall may suffer severe damage, if …
The ODPM is reporting that over 600 adverse impacts have been recorded over the last several…
The budget is unconstitutional. So said Opposition Senator Anil Roberts today during the UNC…
Top Cop Mc Donald Jacob is tonight responding to concerns in the public domain, following th…
Legal counsel representing the divers in the Paria tragedy are eagerly awaiting the findings…