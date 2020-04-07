Since many countries have implemented various levels of lockdown to tackle the spread of Covid-19, people have been forced to find new ways to keep occupied while indoors.
Here at home, some international challenges have been taken up, while we created our own like trying to make doubles.
Tonight, we hear from two councillors out of the Princes Town Regional Corporation who have started a Home Kitchen Garden challenge.
They tell reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh, they've even personally sponsored and created 100 free kits to get citizens motivated.