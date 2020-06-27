A tropical wave that swept through T&T during the early hours of Saturday morning, brought with it strong winds and damage to many homes in various parts of Trinidad. Many families are left picking up the pieces. But there has been intervention by some government agencies. Cameraman Ryan Bascombe and Reporter Alicia Boucher captured a bit of the aftermath.

Health Minister Issues Warning To Bars

It's not even a full week since bars were allowed to reopen, and government is already having second thoughts. This after video surfaced of a few liming spots, with patrons openly flouting the Public Health Regulations.

No Tax Breaks For Businesses

Money does not grow on trees. This is the position of the Minister of Finance, Colm Imbert, as more and more sectors seek relief in light of COVID-19.