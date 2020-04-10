Holy Thursday's Mass of the Lord's Supper honors Christ's institution of the priesthood and the Eucharist but because of the COVID-19 pandemic and government's stay at home mandates, this holy Thursday Archbishop Jason Gordon said was very strange for all priests. Traditionally, priests commit and renew their promise to the priesthood on Holy Thursday

