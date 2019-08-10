Holder On 2nd ODI

Rain put a stop to the first One Day International against India in Guyana, will the second match be rained out as well in T&T? Captain of the West Indies Jason Holder says they are keeping an eye on the weather ahead of tomorrow's 2nd ODI at the Queen's Park Oval. A win for the home team will ensure that they do not lose the three match ODI series.

