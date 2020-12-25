Hold on to your children! It's the advice coming from one reformed ex-prisoner, who is tonight urging all parents to take a more active role in their children's lives, regardless of age. He's also calling for the proclamation of a National Victims Day. Adrian Gokool was speaking during a vigil organised for victims of crime, in collaboration with social activist, Dr. Wayne Kublalsingh. Rynessa Cutting has the details.

