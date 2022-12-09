Hochoy On PDP

Tobago's first Chief Secretary Hochoy Charles agrees with current Chief Secretary Farley Augustine. Charles agrees there's no need for fresh THA elections, as Augustine and his team have broken no law, by resigning from the PDP, and becoming independents, in the Tobago House of Assembly. More from Elizabeth Williams.

