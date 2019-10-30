Self-government but not separation from Trinidad. The view of Tobago's first chief secretary Hochoy Charles. Charles who is also a member of the One Tobago Voice Political Party told TV6, PDP leader Watson Duke is not about the people of Tobago, but himself.

