Self-government but not separation from Trinidad. The view of Tobago's first chief secretary Hochoy Charles. Charles who is also a member of the One Tobago Voice Political Party told TV6, PDP leader Watson Duke is not about the people of Tobago, but himself.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
The Children's Authority has opened Regional Office and Assessment Centre in Chaguanas.
Don't just stand for the National Anthem, stand to sing the National Anthem!
As gas station owners continue to grapple with the cost of doing business, there's a call to privatise NP.
The Caribbean Football Union Girls Under 14 Challenge Series came down to an exciting end on Tuesday evening at the Ato Boldon Stadium.
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Beyond The Tape : Tuesday 29th October 2019
- PM SAYS SCARBOROUGH SECONDARY MUST BE RELOCATED
- Gas Stations Closed as Unipet Faces Financial Challenge
- T&T in Top 5 Countries with Highest Carbon Emission
- Morning Edition October 30th 2019
- Disability Sign Dispute
- Duke on Tobago Independence
- Beyond The Tape Friday 25th October 2019
- Pigeon Pt Coastline Affected
- PLAY OF THE DAY