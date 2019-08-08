With murders on the rise in the country, former Minister in the Ministry of National Security Hochoy Charles, is calling for the government to tackle the cause of crime first. Mr. Charles who is also a former Tobago House of Assembly Chief Secretary, spoke with reporter Elizabeth Williams.

Children at St Judes Being Abused?

A little over a week ago, the drug overdose and hospitalisation of three girls at the St. Judes Home for girls in Belmont became public knowledge. Well, stemming from that incident are allegations of not only abuse by caretakers but also the police.