An investigation is underway on the threat made on Attorney General Faris Al Rawi's life. And with an intense election season about to start, Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith says the TTPS is taking threats very seriously.

Life After Today

All efforts will be made by the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS), to assist in the reduction of criminal activity in Tobago and the country at large. 

Workers’ Rights

Labour issues in Tobago were high on the agenda when the Oilfields Workers Trade Union opened its new multi-million dollar building in Scarborough. 