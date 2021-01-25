Over in Moruga, the electoral seat of Hindustan/St Mary's has the biggest electorate of the five districts today with 8,723 people.
And while we know local government elections usually have a low voter turnout ranging in the 30 percentiles, this district had a turnout of 45% in 2019.
The seat was vacated when former UNC councillor Michelle Benjamin was elected as the area's MP six months ago.
Reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh was in the area Monday morning and caught up with the candidates after they performed their civic duty.