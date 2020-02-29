The Maha Sabha Headquarters in St. Augustine was buzzing with activity today as hundreds of students took centre-stage, at the Chowtal Singing competition. Anselm Gibbs was there, and tells us more about the competition, which kicks off the Baal Vikaas Festival.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
The Tobago Rehabilitation and Empowerment Centre has been upgraded to provide a better support service for alcohol and drug users, addicts and their families.
A new docufilm is being produced locally on the life of one of the biggest and some would say controversial East Indian leaders-Bhadase Sagan Maraj
Where Police FC were stunned 1-0 at the Mahaica Oval against Point Fortin Civic yesterday. Which allowed La Horquetta Rangers to leapfrog them on the standings...
