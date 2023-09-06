What would the Minister of National Security do if he ever came across a packet of cocaine? Well, not what some people may allegedly be doing. Minister Hinds weighed in on the developing situation along the East Coast, amidst reports of murder and intimidation of residents following a major drug find. Rynessa Cutting reports.

