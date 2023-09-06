What would the Minister of National Security do if he ever came across a packet of cocaine? Well, not what some people may allegedly be doing. Minister Hinds weighed in on the developing situation along the East Coast, amidst reports of murder and intimidation of residents following a major drug find. Rynessa Cutting reports.
Hinds: What To Do If You Find Cocaine
Rynessa Cutting
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
It was a night TKR would want to forget as they lost to Guyana Amazon by six wickets at the …
The funeral service for the late Denyse Plummer Boocock was held at Queen's Hall, St. Ann's.
A 36-year-old scrap iron dealer was shot dead by gunmen who ambushed him near his Claxton Ba…
An 85-year-old pensioner was robbed by two men of over seven thousand dollars in cash minute…
A Barrackpore family that was robbed by armed bandits on Tuesday evening fought back by purs…
Police are still trying to determine a motive for the shooting of a 36-year-old man who was …
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- ROBBERY VICTIMS RUN BANDITS CAR OFF THE ROAD
- PENSIONER ROBBED AFTER LEAVING ATM
- MUSICAL FAREWELL FOR DENYSE PLUMMER
- SCRAP IRON DEALER SHOT DEAD
- MAN'S BODY FOUND NEAR SUPERMARKET
- ARIMA MAN SHOT
- Beyond The Tape : Monday 04th September 2023
- Bowl Them Out: 06th September 2023
- AROUCA MAN SHOT SIX TIMES
- UNC Election Petition Hearing Expedited