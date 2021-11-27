Repairs to a WASA sewer main which collapsed causing a sinkhole in Beetham Gardens in August, is expected to be completed before Christmas. That’s the assurance given by WASA officials during a Ministerial tour of the project on Saturday morning. Reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh tells us more.
Hinds Tour
Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh
