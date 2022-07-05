The National Security Minister says that this country's intelligence agencies "were on top of" of what had been happening during the fiery protests on the Beetham Highway and other parts of East Port of Spain Monday. He was speaking in Parliament on Tuesday, where he also sought to assure those who were protesting the shooting deaths of three men from the Beetham area in a police-involved incident over the weekend, that that the process for filing complaints against police officers works.
Juhel Browne reports.