The PNM is ready for all elections, be it local, bye or general. So says party stalwart Fitzgerald Hinds, in response to news that both the Former Top Cop and the PDP intend to contest the upcoming elections. The National Security Minister also responded to critics who have suggested that he should have been reassigned in the last Cabinet reshuffle. Rynessa Cutting reports.

Hinds: PNM Ready For All Elections

The PNM is ready for all elections, be it local, bye or general. So says party stalwart Fitzgerald Hinds, in response to news that both the Former Top Cop and the PDP intend to contest the upcoming elections.

16 Grade 1s, 14 Distinctions For Sachel

Having secured 16 grade ones with 14 distinctions at the CSEC and CAPE levels, Morvant born and bred Sachel Crichlow can now add Open Scholarship winner to her long list of academic accomplishments.

Tobago Phagwa

An historic moment for the Hindu community in Tobago as PHAGWA celebrations took place for the first time on Saturday, in Signal Hill, on lands granted to the society, by the Tobago House of Assembly, in 2014.

Tobago Golf

Golf tourism is being seen as a potential revenue earner for the country

This was pointed out by Trade and industry Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon on the weekend as Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley teed off at Magdalena for his first official event in Tobago,

WASA APOLOGISES

The Water and Sewerage Authority is apologising for what it terms an "unfortunate representa…