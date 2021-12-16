National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds says a formal police investigation is underway into what is being described as a breach of security that led to the arrival of the Omicron variant of COVID- 19 into Trinidad and Tobago. The Minister says there may very well be legal consequences. Nicole M Romany has the details from Morning Edition.
