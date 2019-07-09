It's a crisis at play but it's up to Laventille to fix its own problem. The thoughts of MP for the area, Fitzgerald Hinds. As the per capita murder rate for the community exceeds the country's, parents are called on to fulfil their role. Reporter Urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine has the story.
Urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine
