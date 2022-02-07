The National Security Ministry says the government is working diligently to keep citizens of this country safe.
And while he acknowledges people's concerns about the high murder rate and other serious crime, he says the passage of more stringent legislation must go hand in hand with the government's efforts and this is being stymied by the Opposition.
Mr. Hinds also weighed in on the issue of border security and border management with reference to what he described as a very horrific incident the death of a migrant baby during a confrontation between our Coast Guard and a vessel carrying Venezuelan migrants attempting to enter Trinidad illegally on the weekend, off the south-east coast.
Nicole M Romany has more.