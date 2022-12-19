National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds says it would be nice if he had the full support of everyone in the fight against crime. However he says in the absence of that, he and the various arms of national security continue to keep up the fight and he believes they can get the situation under control. Rynessa Cutting reports.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

KPB On Crime

KPB On Crime

With a young mother and baby girl brutally murdered, the opposition leader is once again cal…

Fraud Squad Responds

Fraud Squad Responds

The former chairman of the Board of TADCO, the Tobago Agribusiness Development Company is to…