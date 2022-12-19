National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds says it would be nice if he had the full support of everyone in the fight against crime. However he says in the absence of that, he and the various arms of national security continue to keep up the fight and he believes they can get the situation under control. Rynessa Cutting reports.
Hinds: It Would Nice If I Had Full Support
Rynessa Cutting
