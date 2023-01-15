Customs and Excise is under the radar as it relates to what it is allowing to enter the borders of this country. This was revealed by Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds during an interview on sister station i95.5FM. 

Hinds: Customs Being Closely Monitored

Rambally Slams Crime Consultation

The United National Congress is slamming the government's decision to engage in consultations on crime. Member of Parliament for Chaguanas West Dinesh Rambally expresses a lack of confidence in this approach and he believes the new year could mirror the year 2022.

UNC Calls On DPP To Look Into COE Evidence

A call is coming from the Couva South MP Rudy Indarsingh to the Director of Public Prosecutions to look into the evidence generated from the Commission of Enquiry into the Paria - LMCS diving tragedy. At the UNC Press Conference on Sunday, Indarsingh also questioned the staffing of the OSH Agency. 