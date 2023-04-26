National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds says he is confident that T&T, and the wider region, will win the fight against illegal firearms. This as the first Caribbean Firearms Study 2023, confirms that the rate of violent deaths in CARICOM member states is almost triple the global average, with this country featuring prominently in its findings. Rynessa Cutting reports.

