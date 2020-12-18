Central Bank Governor, Alvin Hilaire will remain in the post for another term, as the government has not yet found someone else who fits the bill. In the meantime, three Deputy Governors are to be appointed. There is an expectation that at least one of them will be ready to take up the mantle in 2023. Rynessa Cutting has the details.
Hilaire To Stay On As Central Bank Governor
Rynessa Cutting
