On March 25th Trinidad and Tobago's first COVID-19 death was recorded. The patient fit all the demographic trends across the globe: male, over sixty, diabetic, hypertensive with recent history of travel. Within one week - exactly 7 days, that number increased to five. Does T&T have a high COVID-19 death rate? We asked officials at the Ministry of Health's media briefing. Here's what we found out.

Day 4: Supermarkets and Banks comply

The latest warnings from the government and the Police Commissioner appear to be having an impact. It is day 4 of the "stay at home" order under which only essential services are supposed to be open.

Bleach Spraying by PDRC

Bi-weekly bleach-spraying exercises is one way the Penal Debe Regional Corporation has been tackling COVID19.

Nurses on frontline working without contract

President of the Trinidad and Tobago Registered Nurses Association Idi Stuart is calling for all nurses who were in direct contact with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 patients without wearing personal protective equipment to be tested.

High T&T COVID19 death rate? : Too soon to tell

