High T&T COVID19 death rate? : Too soon to tell

On March 25th Trinidad and Tobago's first COVID-19 death was recorded. The patient fit all the demographic trends across the globe: male, over sixty, diabetic, hypertensive with recent history of travel. Within one week - exactly 7 days, that number increased to five. Does T&T have a high COVID-19 death rate? We asked officials at the Ministry of Health's media briefing. Here's what we found out.
The latest warnings from the government and the Police Commissioner appear to be having an impact. It is day 4 of the "stay at home" order under which only essential services are supposed to be open.
Bi-weekly bleach-spraying exercises is one way the Penal Debe Regional Corporation has been tackling COVID19.
President of the Trinidad and Tobago Registered Nurses Association Idi Stuart is calling for all nurses who were in direct contact with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 patients without wearing personal protective equipment to be tested.
The Attorney General also told our political editor that none of the prisoners with convictions who are to be released are to receive full pardons.
There will be no dismissal of any of the matters before the Courts for any of the prisoners who are to be released to help keep COVID-19 out of the nation’s prisons.
