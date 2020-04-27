High Court Rules In Favor Of MoW

Environmental Activist Dr. Wayne Kublalsingh is threatening to appeal a decision the high court made in favor of the Minister of Works and Transport whom the court found acted in the best interest of the public in resuming work on the Debe to Mon Desir section of the Highway to Point Fortin. Nicholas Lutchmansingh has more on this story.

