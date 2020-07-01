Former head of the National Operations Centre, Commander Garvin Heerah says following the Police response to widespread protest action on Tuesday, Commissioner Gary Griffith needs to implement a critical crisis communications plan and change his strategic approach. Nisha John-Mohammed has more in this report
Herrah says Griffith needs to adjust his strategies
Nisha John-Mohammed
