Collaboration between Heritage Petroleum and a local subsidiary of a US-based oil giant is expected to see the drilling of its first well in the coming year.

WIFE OF SRP SPEAKS OUT

The wife of a Special Reserve Police Officer in Tobago tells TV6, after 29 years of marriage, she has had enough domestic abuse at the hands of her husband. 

A CALL TO BE MORE VIGILANT

The Ministry of Health is calling on the public to be more vigilant in relation to public health measures and also when home isolating.