The 11 finalists for the 2020 Calypso Monarch have been selected.
After a full day of performances by the 40 semi-finalists on Saturday, those advancing into Thursday's finals are as follows:
- Brian London
- Duane O'Conor
- Heather Mc Intosh
- The Mighty Chalkdust
- Karene Asche
- Kurt Allen
- Michelle Henry
- Rondell Donowa
- Singing Sonia
- Terri Lyons
- Winston "Gypsy" Peters
With the reserve spot going to teenager Aaron Duncan.
On Thursday night each competitor will have to sing two songs as they face up against reigning Calypso Monarch Renaldo London.