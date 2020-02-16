The 11 finalists for the 2020 Calypso Monarch have been selected.

After a full day of performances by the 40 semi-finalists on Saturday, those advancing into Thursday's finals are as follows:

  • Brian London
  • Duane O'Conor
  • Heather Mc Intosh
  • The Mighty Chalkdust
  • Karene Asche
  • Kurt Allen
  • Michelle Henry
  • Rondell Donowa
  • Singing Sonia
  • Terri Lyons
  • Winston "Gypsy" Peters

With the reserve spot going to teenager Aaron Duncan.

On Thursday night each competitor will have to sing two songs as they face up against reigning Calypso Monarch Renaldo London.

Tags

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Wins For Police and Rangers

Wins For Police and Rangers

Where Rangers and Police both scored crushing wins over W Connection and Central FC respectively at the La Horquetta Recreation Ground yesterday. 

Soca & Army Fete 2020

Soca & Army Fete 2020

Soca star Bunji Garlin says a change from groovy soca to more power soca may have caught some soca artistes off guard in Carnival 2020.