here are you now Kelvin Jack 1

He is supposed to take up the goalkeeper coaching position with the Trinidad and Tobago football set-up, but with sport on the lockdown he will have to wait a bit to take up the role. That will be the next chapter of his life after starring for T&T for many years. It will be a readjustment of sorts seeing that he has been living abroad for the last sixteen years. Kelvin Jack tells us what he's up to.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
THA Chief Secretary Kelvin Charles has tendered his resignation as promised, in the aftermath of the results of the internal elections of the Tobago arm of the PNM community development secretary Marslyn Melville-Jack, has described his departure, as a sad day for Tobago.
The Employers Consultative Association believes Trade Unions and employers need to come together and make adjustments to keep the economy functioning.
The Co-operative Credit Union League and the Government have signed a memorandum of understanding for the roll out of a $100 million emergency income loan facility.
He's known to keep fans interested during cricket matches.
But for now, international broadcaster Ian Bishop is focused on bettering himself as a commentator and spending quality time with his family during the lockdown.
After years of sexual harassment allegations hanging over his head, the court rules in favor of Attorney at Law Dr. Emir Crowne.
He is supposed to take up the goalkeeper coaching position with the Trinidad and Tobago football set-up, but with sport on the lockdown he will have to wait a bit to take up the role.