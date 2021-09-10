An appeal is going out to private citizens and entities, to help save the life of baby Kaamiyah. Two-year-old Kaamiyah suffers from a rare brain malformation which has left her at the mercy of painful seizures and blackouts every day, but all this could go away if she could get life-changing surgery in the US. Rynessa Cutting has more.

