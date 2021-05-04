Heavy rains brought down a hundred-year-old church on Laventille Road this morning, taking with it not just part of the community's legacy, but also the electricity supply along the stretch. Reporter Rynessa Cutting and cameraman Ryan Bascombe visited the scene.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Kamla Tells Rowley Go To Hell

Opposition leader Kamal Persad Bissessar responds to the Prime Minister's remarks linking the UNC's members to whore houses in south Trinidad.

KPB: Gov’t Operating By Vaps

A call on Government to provide a full audit of funds used for COVID relief and for loan deferral and debt relief during this recent wave.

Gonzales On SSFL

New Secondary Schools Football League President Marere Gonzalesas says that having a 2021 season is high on the agenda for his executive.