The future is always uncertain, but we do have a fair idea of what 2021 will bring, at least weather-wise. The TT Met Service is forecasting a wetter than average dry season 2021, but that doesn't mean we'll escape scorching temperatures and extreme heat events. Rynessa Cutting has the details.
Heavy rainfall, heat spells, dust events 2021 dry season outlook
Rynessa Cutting
