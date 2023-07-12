So much to look back on when it comes to the CAC Games; take the National hockey team for instance, winning silver, second only to Mexico. Coach of the team Darren Cowie explained the level of planning that went into this tournament which directly impacts on their journey towards the Pan American Games.

