An executive of the North West Regional Health Authority says health care workers will enter the new year fighting.... as he projected they will come out on top in the war against Covid 19. He made the comments as he accepted care packages on their behalf from a church that boasts of having a worldwide outreach and decided to acknowledge the work of local health care workers in the nations’ capital during the pandemic. Juhel Browne reports.

