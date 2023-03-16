It's time for our Health Watch segment with TV6's Health correspondent, Dr. Marisa Nimrod.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

COFFIN & CHAOS AT RIC COUVA CONSULTATION

COFFIN & CHAOS AT RIC COUVA CONSULTATION

A public consultation held by the Regulated Industries Commission in Couva descended into complete chaos last evening, after UNC MPs and other members of the public verbally lashed out at RIC representatives over the proposed rate increases.

BOMB THREAT SHUTS DOWN EXPRESS HOUSE

BOMB THREAT SHUTS DOWN EXPRESS HOUSE

Employees at Caribbean Communications Network were forced to evacuate Express House on Independence Square, as a bomb threat caused a shutdown of the building.

The situation, which also inconvenienced some commuters, lasted for about two hours.

DEOSARAN ON AG DPP TALKS

DEOSARAN ON AG DPP TALKS

Former Head of the Police Service Commission Professor Ramesh Deosaran gives his analysis of the staffing issue at the DPP's office and expresses hope that the situation can be ironed out, for the good of country.

ESSAY WINNER

ESSAY WINNER

17 year-old, Lower six student Amirah Pollard of the Goodwood Secondary School , has made her school proud, topping an essay competition held by the University of the West Indies St. Augustine for students of Forms 4 to 6 , on buying local. 

LANDFILL WORKERS CLAIM UNSAFE CONDITIONS

LANDFILL WORKERS CLAIM UNSAFE CONDITIONS

The Industrial General and Sanitation workers Union is calling for an upgraded medical plan for Landfill workers. Trustee, Jason Thomas says there is no structure at the country's dumps.

HEALTH WATCH

HEALTH WATCH

It's time for our Health Watch segment with TV6's Health correspondent, Dr. Marisa Nimrod.