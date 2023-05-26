It's time for our House Call segment with TV6's Health correspondent, Dr. Marisa Nimrod.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
The Prime Minister is abiding by the ruling of the Privy Council, this from Attorney-at-Law, Mario Merritt.
Merritt was reacting to the Prime Minister's statement in the House of Representatives on Wednesday in response to calls by the Opposition to call Government Elections now.
What is the East Indians' greatest contribution to Trinidad and Tobago? While many laud their contributions in food, dance and culture, one businessman and author believes the East Indians' greatest contribution is in the field of business.
In the latest match of the North Zone T20 Tournament Pole 9 got the better of Santa Cruz by 11 runs.
And Police defeated Shannon Sports Club by 85 runs.
The Unit Trust Corporation records a 2022 profit of twenty million dollars.
TV6 covered its Annual General Meeting on Thursday. Urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine has details.
The Mayor of Chaguanas says the Opposition was right all along, and the current situation with respect to Local Government could have been avoided.
Once the audio recordings of alleged top THA officials can be verified, it would mean that there is a political crisis in Tobago and an election should be called. This, from former Head of the Public Service, Reginald Dumas.
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- THE PIARCO FILES PT 3
- THE PIARCO FILES PT 2
- Beyond The Tape Wednesday 24th May 2023
- FORMER PM PANDAY IS NOW 90
- THA CONSPIRACY OR STRATEGY?
- A BILL MUST PASS BEFORE LOCAL GOVT POLL SAYS PM
- LAUNCH OF JUST CONNECT FOR JUDICIAL OFFICERS
- THE PIARCO FILES PT 1
- Beyond The Tape : Tuesday 23rd May 2023
- EMA TO WRITE THA