It's time for our House Call segment with TV6's Health correspondent, Dr. Marisa Nimrod.

MERRITT SAYS BE FAIR TO GOV’T

The Prime Minister is abiding by the ruling of the Privy Council, this from Attorney-at-Law, Mario Merritt.

Merritt was reacting to the Prime Minister's statement in the House of Representatives on Wednesday in response to calls by the Opposition to call Government Elections now.

FROM INDENTURED LABOURERS TO ENTREPRENEURS

What is the East Indians' greatest contribution to Trinidad and Tobago? While many laud their contributions in food, dance and culture, one businessman and author believes the East Indians' greatest contribution is in the field of business.

NORTH ZONE CRICKET BATTLE

In the latest match of the North Zone T20 Tournament Pole 9 got the better of Santa Cruz by 11 runs.

And Police defeated Shannon Sports Club by 85 runs.

UTC AGM

The Unit Trust Corporation records a 2022 profit of twenty million dollars.

TV6 covered its Annual General Meeting on Thursday. Urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine has details.

REGINALD DUMAS ON AUDIO RECORDING

Once the audio recordings of alleged top THA officials can be verified, it would mean that there is a political crisis in Tobago and an election should be called. This, from former Head of the Public Service, Reginald Dumas.